Online casino revenue in the state of Pennsylvania exploded in November 2019 to $7.69 million, up over 50% on just under $5 million the month prior.

This was due in part to new casinos coming online, most notably Mount Airy, which generated over $1 million in its first month. Mohegan also added over $100,000 to the total.

Among the three established operators which launched in the market in July, all grew their revenues month-over-month. Gains at both Hollywood and Rivers-Philadelphia were both robust, each adding around $100,000.

But it was Parx with the largest month-over-month gains, growing from $530k to $890k and giving it its best month on record. This puts it back to performance levels seen in September after a horrible October, which now looks like a one-off.

Breaking out casino revenue into table games and slots, it was the former that relatively performed strongest in November, more than doubling to $2.6 million. This was thanks to Mount Airy, generating $658k at the tables, Parx, returning to form, and Rivers-Philadelphia, generating over $1 million at the tables—the first time any operator has crossed this level since the market opened.

Slots revenue is still by far the largest of the two casino verticals. Robust sequential growth of 20% took revenue from slots from just under $4 million to over $5 million, with all operators enjoying strong monthly gains.

Online sports books in Pennsylvania also reached a new high of $17.3 million, with online now accounting for 84% of the total regulated sports betting market. However, gains mostly came from new operators joining the market, with Meadows generating $1.6 million in its first month. Excluding it and fellow new market entrant Mohegan, growth was a more modest 7%.

Online poker, not represented yet in the graphs below, generated almost $2 million in November, the first month that poker hands were dealt by a regulated online poker operator.