Online poker revenue in the regulated Portuguese gaming market reached €3.1 million in Q3 2019. Whlle a rise consecutively on Q2, the market’s low point, it represented a decline of 2.7% when compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The Portuguese online poker market still consists solely of PokerStars, the only operator thus far to receive a license. In Q3 2019 it generated €2.2 million in rake at the cash game tables (-4.7% year-over-year) and €1.0 million in entry fees in tournaments (+1.9%).

Still, the decline was much lower than observed in previous quarters. In fact, it was the second-best performance since the market completed its first full year, where it has seen revenue decline in every quarter bar Q1 2019, and in most cases in double-digits.

Total revenue for the year to date at the online poker tables has reached €9.126 million, only down 4% on the same period in 2018.

The picture is very different across the online gambling market as a whole. At €54.1 million, the revenue of both the sports and “games of chance” segments (the latter of which includes poker) reached a new high, up 41% year-over-year.