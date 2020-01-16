Online poker operators in New Jersey collectively reported more than $1.7 million in revenue for the month of December.

Despite rebounding nicely from the $1.5 million reported for November, the lowest month of revenue on record in the market, the three licensed networks still combined to produce the lowest amount in the final month of any year since the market opened.

On an annual basis, December 2019 produced 1.7% less revenue than the same month in the year prior.

On a more positive note, the $1.7 million generated last month was the highest amount for the market since July when the All-American Poker Network (AAPN) enjoyed the benefits of shared liquidity with its operations in Nevada during the World Series of Poker.

Individually, AAPN led the market with $709k, PokerStars generated $570k and the Borgata/partypoker reported $455k. Borgata was the only licensee to report a year-over-year decline (-3.1%). Both AAPN and PokerStars posted annual increases of 2.7% and 4% respectively.

The market share remained largely unchanged from November, with AAPN holding 41%, PokerStars at 33% and Borgata/partypoker at 26%.

For the year, online poker generated $20.1 million, just a 2% decrease from 2018 and an indication that the online poker market in New Jersey is stabilizing. Previous declines in the market ranged between 8% and 18% with the only annual increase occurring in 2016 when PokerStars entered the market.

Online casino revenue just missed setting another record high mark in December with the market generating $47.6 million in revenue. As a result, November maintains its distinction as the all-time high with December falling short of the record by approximately $50k.

Revenue from online sports betting in New Jersey continued to shrink in December—all operators in the market generated $25.8 million—after peaking in October with $38.7 million, but sports wagers placed over the internet still made up 87% of all sports bets placed last month. Revenue from land-based sports betting accounted for an additional $4 million.