Online poker revenue in the regulated Danish market slid throughout 2019, with Q4 the lowest on record at DKK 28 million. It represents a 23% year-over-year decline.
Across 2019, revenue totaled DKK 126.4 million, the worst in the eight years of the regulated market.
Sports betting and non-poker casino games continued their growth last year, both reaching new annual highs.
Online poker now accounts for under 5% of online casino revenue, and 3.2% of the total regulated gambling market in the country.