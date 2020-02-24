Revenue from online poker across the French regulated market shot up in Q4 2019 to €76 million. It represents growth of 18% year-over-year and is the highest in eight years.

It brings the market back to levels not seen since it firsts first years of operation a decade ago.

Indeed, across the year as a whole, €273 million in gross gaming revenue was generated in France in 2019, up 8% on the year prior. It is the fourth year in a row of growing revenue and is the highest in eight years.

Revenue from both cash games and tournaments grew in Q4 2019, though latter by a much greater margin.

Cash games went up 8.4% to €23.2 million, the third quarter in a row representing growth and the highest quarter in almost two years.

Tournaments, however, shot up 22.5% to €52.8 million, by far the most generated in a single quarter since the regulator started reporting tournament data back in 2012. Tournaments now represent 70% of the total poker market in France.

The other segments in the regulated gambling market in France also grew. Sports, by far the largest vertical, was up 7% in Q4 to €230 million; horse-race betting grew 7.5% to €72 million.

Online poker grew its share of the total gambling market to 20% in Q4 2019, the highest in five quarters.