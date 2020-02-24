Regulated online casino revenue in the state of Pennsylvania hit another high in January, with operators generating $11.8 million combined.

Established operator Rivers-Philadelphia, which has led the market in all but one month since it first came online in July 2019, again held the largest market share in January at 30%. The $3.5 million it generated across tables and slots was the largest single month by any operator.

However, the standout was new entrant Valley Forge, which debuted through its partnership with FanDuel in early January. It generated just over $2 million in its first month to capture 20% of the market.

In terms of online slots, FanDuel made a small contributed to total revenue, generating just $375,000, or 5.2% of all slots revenue. But it was in table games where it dominated: Generating $1.7 million, FanDuel/Valley Forge reported the single largest month by any operator in any month since the market opened.

A staggering 37% of all table games revenue was generated on FanDuel.

It also continues to dominate in sports book, generating almost $12 million in revenue to capture 45% of the online sports betting market.