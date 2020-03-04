Online poker revenue in the regulated Spanish market dipped slightly in Q4 2019 to €20.0 million, representing a decline of 2.8% on the same quarter in 2018.

For the year as a whole, 2019 managed to almost equal (-0.4%) the revenue of the year prior at €81 million. The feat is impressive considering that it is lapping a record high 2018, which enjoyed a historic boom with the advent of European shared liquidity.

Of the eight years on record, 2019 was the second largest, and up some 35% on the revenue reported during 2015 to 2017.

Tournament poker grew in Q4 2019, up 3.6%;14 of the last 15 quarters have grown year-over-year. Cash games slipped 13%. Tournament poker now makes up 65% of the total online poker market, up from 62% in 2018 and 59% in 2017.

Online gaming revenue grew in the two largest online gambling verticals. Sports generated €377 million, up 4%, though this was the lowest growth in seven years. Casino revenue was a more robust 15%, though this was was also the lowest since 2014.