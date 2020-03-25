Net gaming revenue from the daily fantasy sports market in Pennsylvania grew 4.5% year-over-year in February, generating a total of $1.7 million across all active operators.

Entry fees were up a similar amount, growing 8.2% on the same figure a year ago. All operators brought in a total of $15 million in fees.

DraftKings remains number one in the market by both metrics, though its lead over rival FanDuel is much smaller than it was in February 2019. In terms of revenue, it generated $835k to FanDuel’s $793k; a year ago, it was $906k to FanDuel’s $633k.

Yahoo continued its streak of five months banking a profit, though its gross win margin of 4.4% remains notably lower than the margin enjoyed by the big two operators. It holds its position as third in the market, ahead of SportHub and Full Time Fantasy.

Fantasy Draft continues to post monthly losses, which it has endured since last summer when it switched to a subscription-based model.