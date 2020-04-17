Online poker revenue in the state of New Jersey exploded in March to $3.6 million, the highest single month ever reported in six-and-a-half years. It is almost double the revenue reported in March 2019.

New Jersey has been in lockdown since mid-March due to the coronavirus, resulting in unprecedented traffic levels at online poker tables.

All three operators benefited, although the larger the operator, the bigger the gains: Borgata/partypoker was up 70%, Resorts (PokerStars) was up 89%, and Caesars (WSOP/888) more than doubled, to $1.64 million.

It is the largest amount reported by Caesars in any month since it launched over six years ago. Only twice has an operator generated more in a month: Borgata, in its first two months of going live.

Casino revenue was also up, but only 64%. That is also less growth than reported in the prior six months.

Online sports betting naturally declined, with licensees reporting a total of $13.3 million, the lowest in 15 months.