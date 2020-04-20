With major sporting events across the United States suspended from mid-March, unsurprisingly the daily fantasy sports market collapsed.

Total net gaming revenue for March was just $724,000, down 56% on the same month in 2019. April can be expected to fall even further, facing a full month of cancelled events—though some operators have been working hard adding in new virtual sports and novelty TV events.

Entry fees fell by the same amount, down 55% to $6.6 million.

DraftKings and FanDuel reported almost exactly the same revenue—$371k and $343k, respectively—the closest the pair have been since last summer. In terms of entry fees, DraftKings’ lead is slightly clearer, at $3.4 million to FanDuel’s $3.0 million.

Outside the big two, Yahoo was the only other operator to report any revenue at all, bringing in just $9681.

The impact on state revenue was also pronounced. DFS activity brought in just $109,000 in March to state coffers, the lowest since the market opened almost two years ago.