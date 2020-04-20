Pennsylvania online casino sites and its single online poker room both enjoyed record months, more than offsetting a decline in sports revenue. Both trends are due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is reshaping online gaming markets worldwide.

Casino revenue across all operators was $21.1 million in March, up from $17.7 million the month prior and setting a new market record.

At $6.8 million and a 32% market share, Rivers-Philadelphia reclaimed the pole position in the market, usurping up-and-comer Valley Forge, under its FanDuel partnership, which pinched the top spot last month. Its still impressive $5.0 million was enough to claim 24% of the market.

Other operators with a double-digit share in March include Mount Airy, through its PokerStars partnership, with a 13% share; Parx, at 13%; and Hollywood, at 12%.

Online poker revenue in the state, which is still controlled a single licensee, PokerStars, generated $3.1 million in March, setting a new market high. It represents 71% growth over February and comes at a time when traditionally one might expect the market to contract given the seasonality of online poker.

Online sports book revenue declined, though not as much as one might expect: March total online sports revenue was $7.9 million, down from $10.8 million on February.