The outbreak of COVID-19 brought live revenue closures and stay-at-home orders in the state of New Jersey, which has proven transformative for online poker in the state.

In April 2020, the three licensed operators combined to generate $5.15 million, up over three times the amount during the same period a year ago. It builds on the doubling of revenue reported in March.

To put that in perspective, only four times has monthly NJ online poker revenue exceeded $3 million: In the first three winter months when the market opened in 2013/2014, and last month, when the impacts of COVID-19 were first felt. Last month, it sailed passed the $5 million mark.

All operators more than doubled in size, but it was PokerStars, which operates under the Resorts license, that really benefited: It generated $2.07 million in April, the first time any operator has exceeded $2 million in a single month.

That is almost four times more that it made in April a year ago, when it reported $560k in revenue. This takes it to the top of the market for the first time since April 2018.

WSOP and 888, sharing liquidity under the Caesars operating license, had to settle for second place in the market, but at $1.86 million it is not far behind. It is 2.5 times larger than a year ago. Borgata, in third, increased revenue by a factor of three.

Online casino revenue also grew to new highs, generating $75 million in revenue, up more than double the year prior.

Online sports wagering has as expected collapsed to under $3 million; normally at this year it would expect to generate $15 million to $20 million.

Still, growth in casino and poker more than offset the decline in sports: $83 million in revenue was generated in April 2020 across the entire real money online gaming market, compared to $53 million a year ago, growth of over 50%.