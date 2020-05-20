Online poker revenue in Pennsylvania—which still constitutes a single operator, PokerStars PA—leapt to $5.3 million in April.

The market is only six months old, so annual comparisons are not possible, but it is growth of 68% on the month prior and is almost three times the revenue reported in February.

Online casino revenue grew even more, from $21.1 million in March to $37.6 million last month, up approximately 80% and more than double February’s total.

Rivers-Philadelphia retained its market position with a 36% market share, up from 32% the month prior. Up-and-comer Valley Forge (FanDuel) took second with a 21% share, though that is a slip from last month. Mount Airy (PokerStars) took third with 14%.