Online poker revenue in Denmark continued to slide in Q1, down 8.4% to DKK 32.8 million. However, the drop is noticeably less than the double-digit dips of prior quarters.

Q1 2020 was also notable as the first ever quarter in market history where online casino revenue (excluding poker) shrunk

Ever since the market has opened, casino activity has grown every quarter, usually 20% or more. However, this growth has slowed over the last two years, and in Q1 2020 it declined—down 0.6% on the same period a year ago. It is the lowest absolute revenue in six quarters.

Sports, on the other hand, grew in Q1 2020 for the first time in four quarters, up 2.9% year-over-year.