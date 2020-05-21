As one would expect with the suspension of all major sporting events around the world in the wake of coronavirus, revenue from daily fantasy sports in the regulated state of Pennsylvania plummeted in April.

Operators combined to generate just $167,000 in revenue, by far the lowest month on record. At this time of year, operators would expect to generate ten times that figure.

Similarly, entry fees were $1.8 million, when normally operators would take in between $15 million and $30 million in contest entries.

The big two operators, DraftKings and FanDuel, were the only two to continue to operate—all others reported zero entry fees and revenue to the PA regulator.

Of those two, DraftKings fared much better, generating $124,000, three quarters of all revenue made last month.