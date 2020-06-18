Online poker in the regulated Pennsylvania gambling market, which still constitutes just a single online poker operator, generated $4.6 million in May 2020.

It is the second largest month on the seven-month record since PokerStars went live in the market in November 2019 and double the revenue reported in three of the first four months.

However, it is a dip sequentially on April 2020’s record high of $5.2 million. It suggests that, like in New Jersey, the surge in interest in online poker under the coronavirus lockdown has began to subside.

Online casino, on the other hand, continued to surge, with total revenue across all operators crossing the $50 million market for the very first time. It is growth of 35% on April, and more than double revenue reported in March.

Rivers-Philadelphia remains the market leader, though its share dipped from 37% in April to 34% last month. It was Hollywood Casino that stormed up the charts, stealing second place with an 18% market share. In April, it sat in fourth, behind Mount Airy and Valley Forge.

Sports book revenue also rebounded in May to $5.9 million, sequential growth of 83% on the $3.2 million in April. The gains are impressive given that major league sports remain suspended throughout the month.