Operators in the regulated daily fantasy sports market in Pennsylvania managed to generate just shy of $320,000 in revenue in May, double what was reported in April.

It marks a return to growth after the industry contracted dramatically in March and April following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent suspension of all major sporting leagues.

However, the industry has a long road to recovery ahead. This time a year ago, operators posted five times more revenue.

DraftKings and FanDuel remain the only two businesses generating any significant revenue under the current conditions. Of the two, DraftKings has been far more successful, reporting three times FanDuel’s revenue in May. Traditionally, the pair are very close in size.