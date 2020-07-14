Online poker revenue in the regulated Spanish market hit an all-time high of €24.2 million in Q1 2020. It represents growth of 14% year-over-year.

However, January and February were level compared to the same months in 2019. It was March, with the outbreak of coronavirus, that underpinned all the growth, up from $6.87 million to $10.17 million, growth of almost 50%.

It was, by far, the highest month ever recorded in the eight-year history of the market.

Both cash games and tournaments grew in Q1, though the latter by a much greater amount, up 17% on the same quarter last year compared to 8.6% in cash games. In March, tournaments made up 64% of online poker revenue, up a percentage point on a year ago.

Casino revenue also grew in Q1, up 17% year-over-year.