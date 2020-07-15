Online poker revenue in the regulated New Jersey market remained sky-high in June. At just over $3.5 million, it was almost exactly double the revenue generated in June the previous year.

However, the growth continues to slow, showing that the impact of coronavirus is easing. In April, revenue was up by a factor of three year-over-year. May was up 250%.

The market lead also changed place in June, with operators under the Caesars license—WSOP and 888—back on top. PokerStars briefly grabbed pole position in April; in May, the pair were neck-and-neck.

Revenue from online casino was flat month-over-month from May into June, but year-over-year it was up 225%—actually the best month of growth on record. Online casino revenue crossed over the $80 million mark for the first time in its history.

Sports betting was $12.8 million, up on the $7 million in June in 2019. It completes the recovery in sports wagering that fell to near-zero in April.