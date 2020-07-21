Online poker revenue in the state of Pennsylvania continued its slide in June, down to $3.2 million from $4.6 million the prior month.
It is the second month of sliding revenue from the peak in April. Still, given the easing of lockdown rules and the usual seasonal impact, June online poker revenue remains strong, higher than in March and around 80% higher than in February.
In online casino, revenue slid consecutively for the very first time, down from $51.2 million to $46.8 million. Sports revenue continued its recovery, back up over $8 million, a four-month high.