Revenue from the regulated Pennsylvania DFS market in June continue its return to form. With net gaming revenue of almost $640,000 for the month, it represents double the revenue reported in May and almost four times that figure in April.

It still represents a year-over-year decline of 60%, with sports still not back to normality and many licensed DFS sites still not operating, but numbers are trending in the right direction.

DraftKings continues to be by far the most performant operator. It generated $518,000—a full 80%—of market revenue last month.

Traditionally, it and FanDuel are neck-and-heck this time of year, but since the coronavirus pandemic it is DraftKings that has proven by far the most resilient of the two. Both retain their gross win margins of around 10%, down a percentage point on their historic averages but still very healthy margins.

After months of being offline, other operators in the market started to come back online in June. SportHub, Yahoo, FantasyDraft and JDAD/FootballGuys all brought in some entry fees last month. Many have been dormant since March.