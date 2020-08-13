Online poker revenue in the state of New Jersey enjoyed its fifth straight month up double on the same period last year.

Indeed, at a combined $4.82 million, total market revenue is up 150% on the same month a year, the second-best month for growth in market history.

It is also the second highest month on record in absolute revenue, second only to April 2020, which hit $5.15 million.

However, at poker rooms on the Borgata license, which includes partypoker NJ and BetMGM, and the Resorts license (PokerStars), growth was a more modest 90% and 83%, respectively—actually their lowest since March, suggesting the surge of interest during the coronavirus pandemic is abating.

The standout in July is the Caesars license (WSOP and 888), up 250% year-over-year to $2.83 million. The network claimed a 59% market share last month; traditionally its share is around 40%.

The dramatic growth was due to its online bracelet series: For the first time in history, WSOP ran an entire bracelet series online, with an event held every day of July available to players in New Jersey and Nevada. It was a runaway success.

Revenue in online casino hit an all-time high in July, reaching $82.7 million—up more than double year-over-year for the fourth month in a row.

Sports betting has also now fully recovered. It hit $26.9 million last month, up close to double the $13.9 million reported in July 2019. It is the second month of strong annual growth in the sector.

All combined, New Jersey regulated online gaming operators generated $114.4 million in revenue last month, by far the highest on record.