Online poker revenue in Pennsylvania slipped month over month to $2.99 million, down slightly on $3.24 million reported in June. It is the third straight month of declining revenue for PokerStars, the single licensed poker provider in the state, since its market high in April.

However, the decline has slowed substantially, and reflects more a natural dip going into the height of summer. With the market still just nine months old, year-over-year comparisons are not possible, but revenue is still much higher than the $1.8 million to $2.5 million seen prior to the surge of online poker interest due to the coronavirus.

Online casino revenue returned to sequential growth in July after the market saw its first dip from May into June. Last month, online casino revenue hit $51.4 million, up on $46.8 million on the month prior and a hair over May’s $51.2 million, setting a new market high.

Online sports betting continues its strong recovery. Revenue of $12.4 million is the highest since January and over four times larger than July 2019 when the market first opened.

Retail sports revenue returned for the first time since March, with bricks and mortar locations generating $1.27 million. Still, online made up over 90% of sports revenue, a much higher share than in pre-Covid months.