The explosion in online poker interest in the regulated state of New Jersey has extended for a sixth month. With August online poker revenue just exceeding $3 million, it is by far the largest August on record, up 78% year-over-year.

However, it is in fact the lowest growth reported since the surge in activity first triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in March. To compare, July was up 150%, and the peak in April was up more than triple on the same month in 2019.

Notably, July was also helped in large part by the World Series of Poker 2020 playing out entirely online, resulting in the Caesars license (WSOP.com and 888.com), hosts of the series, seeing one-time growth of 250%. It returned back to normal growth levels in August.

Still, it remains the clear leader in the market, reporting $1.3 million—over 43%—of online poker revenue in August. PokerStars, operating under the Resorts license, saw its market share slip to 32%, its lowest since March.

Online casino revenue growth shows little signs of slowing down, up more than double year-over-year for the fifth month running.