Thanks to the return of major US sports, the slump in Daily Fantasy Sports over summer due to the coronavirus has now fully evaporated.

DFS in Pennsylvania completed its months-long return to growth in August, with revenue of $2.1 million up 54% year-over-year. Not only is it the first positive growth in the market since February, It is one of the highest growth rates on record.

But this revenue remains entirely concentrated in the two biggest operators—DraftKings attracted $1.2 million of revenue; FanDuel $905k. Combined, the pair represent over 99% of the market. Only Yahoo Fantasy, at $12,412, reported any revenue of significance.