In the tenth month of regulated online poker in the state on Pennsylvania, PokerStars, still the only operator in the market, generated $2.7 million in online poker revenue.

It is the fifth straight month of declining revenue but is still significantly higher than the first pre-coronavirus winter months, where revenue was around $2 million.

Online casino revenue hit a new market high of $53 million revenue, beating the previous high set in May. It is more than 15 times higher than August 2019, but a year ago the market had just three operators and was only in its second month of operation.

Online sports book revenue also leaped back up, with operators generating $24.8 million combined. It was only slightly below the market high set in January 2020, and will assuredly set new records this month, with all major US sports now playing out their 2020 seasons.