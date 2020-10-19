Online poker revenue in the Spanish regulated market exploded in Q2 2020, up almost double on the same period last year.

Cash game revenue €12.6 million and tournament revenue of €25.6 million, each the highest ever on record, resulted in €38.2 million in total generated at the online poker tables. Its share of the regulated igaming market in Q2 was 18%, its highest in five years.

A surge of interest due to country-wide lockdowns under the coronavirus were first observed at the end of Q1, with March online poker revenue up 48%. This accelerated into Q2, with April up more than 170% and May up 101%.

By June, activity was starting to return to normal levels, though it still registered growth of 21%.

Players continue to make their shift from cash games over to tournaments. In Q2 2020 the former represented 67% of total poker revenue, up from Q2% the year prior.

Poker was by far the most performant vertical in Spain. Casino games saw 37% growth year-over-year, the best in six quarters, though the market has seen growth of 50% throughout 2015 to 2018.

However, with sports betting declining—down 18% to €70 million—it was enough to put casino games on top for the first time in market history.