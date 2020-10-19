Online poker revenue growth in New Jersey continues its double-digit surge in September, up 56% year-over-year. It is the seventh straight month of growth in the market, thought it was also the lowest growth rate seen during this period.

Still, it was enough to hit the highest September on record at $2.6 million in revenue. Both Resorts (PokerStars) and Caesars (888/WSOP) saw their best Septembers, whereas Borgata hit a five-year high.

Borgata actually enjoyed the best performance year-over-year, up 86% and the only operator to boast of sequential growth. This was enough to move it into second place in the market with $782,000 in revenue, just squeezing out PokerStars with $767,000. It is the first time in two and a half years that Borgata has moved off third place.

Caesars remains the clear market leader at almost exactly $1 million in revenue, its seventh straight month hitting seven figures in monthly revenue.