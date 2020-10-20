For the sixth month, online poker revenue in the state of Pennsylvania declined, down to $2.4 million. It has returned to levels last seen in December 2019.

PokerStars, under the Mount Airy license, remains the only regulated online poker room in the state. In its eleven months of operation, it saw revenue surge to $5.2 million at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then it has fallen each month and is now less than half it was at the spring high.

The market is still two months out from annual comparisons.

Online casino revenue in the state, which has a healthy ten operators competing, hit a new market high last month, generating $55 million. A year ago, the market had just three operators which combined to generate just $4.1 million.