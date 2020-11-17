Online poker revenue in the New Jersey market in October 2020 exceeded $2.5 million, the best October on the seven-year record. It represents growth of 53% year-over-year.

The trend is much the same as observed in previous months: in September, the market was up 56% and in August, 78%.

All three operators grew double-digits, though it was Borgata that remains the best performer, up 86%.

Still, it was not quite enough to hold on to second place position, which it nabbed from PokerStars last month: With absolute revenue of $724,000, it made up 29% of the market, compared to Resorts/PokerStars of $842,000 (34%) and Caesars/WSOP of $952,000 (38%).

Casino revenue continues its upwards surge, hitting $90.9 million, up more than double year-over-year for the sixth month in a row.