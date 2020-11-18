One full year of regulated online poker in the state of Pennsylvania is complete, with one operator, PokerStars, still the sole provider. In total, it has generated $35.2 million in revenue, an average of $2.93 million a month.

This monthly average is skewed with the huge rise and fall in April and May during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Over these two months alone, almost $10 million in online poker revenue was generated.

October 2020, at $2.4 million, represents sequential growth on the prior month and is higher than three of the first four months of the market opening. The market looks set to report year-over-year growth of 20% to 30%.

Records were set in all other gaming verticals. Revenue from online casino hit $57 million, with both slots and table games hitting all-time highs for market revenue.

With that said, slots revenue has remained relatively static over the last six months, hovering at around $40 million, whereas the growth in table games shows no signs of slowing—up 16% month-over-month and up 70% on figures reported in June.

Online sports book revenue also hit a massive new market high of $41.5 million, up by a factor of almost 3 year-over-year and up over 50% on the previous market high set in January 2020.

Retail sports revenue was also at its highest last month since the online market opened, but online continues to outgrow retail revenue, representing 87% of the market in October—its highest share outside of coronavirus-fueled retail lockdowns.