Net gaming revenue in the regulated DFS market in Pennsylvania was effectively flat in October, both year-over-year (-1.9% compared to October 2019) and sequentially (-1% on September 2020).

This shows that the DFS recovery after the summer slump, as Market Monitor identified last month, has sustained. But it also suggests that the market has peaked for the season.

Entry fees were down fractionally year-over-year, -5% to $28.7 million, though up a notch sequentially.

FanDuel and DraftKings continue to dominate the market, with the latter pulling ahead of its rival once again. It reported $1.76 million in revenue last month, representing 54.9% of the market, to FanDuel’s $1.42 million (44.5%).

This is a common trend, with DraftKings pulling ahead during peak season and the two drawing closer during quieter months—FanDuel might even briefly pull ahead in summer. However, it has not been since June 2019 than FanDuel led the market, the longest period in market history it has had to settle for second place.

Outside these two leaves less than a single percentage point of market share split between all other operators. Yahoo and SportHub were the only two operators reporting revenue last month and the former—at $14,777 in revenue, taking 0.5% of the market—the only appreciable share.