Regulated online poker in France generated €90 million in gross gaming revenue last quarter, up 37% year-over-year. It marks the sixth straight quarter of growth, and every quarter so far this year is up over 30%.

While on both an absolute and relative scale it is down significantly on Q2—where revenue was up more than double year-over-year to €142 million—it is roughly in line with Q1 performance. With France lifting coronavirus restrictions during this period, it is showing impressive resilience and indicates there could be a lasting positive effect on traffic at the online poker tables.

Perhaps most impressive from the data is that more revenue has been generated at the online poker tables in the first three quarters of 2020 than any prior full year in the ten-year market history.

The best performing year until now was its first: in 2011, operators generated €314 million in revenue. This year has already reached €330 million, and it will easily exceed €400 million when full year figures are in.

The migration from cash games over to tournaments continues. 73.3% of revenue was collected at the tournament tables, the highest on record, up from 72.5% in Q2 2020 and 68% in Q3 last year.

Sporting events resumed in Q3, so naturally sports betting returned as the biggest generator for online gaming revenue in France. Still, poker stayed ahead of horse racing—last year, it was just behind—with a market share of 22%.