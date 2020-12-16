Online poker gains in the regulated state of New Jersey show no signs of abating. November revenue hit $2.4 million, the highest November on record.

It represents growth of 61% year-over-year, representing the ninth straight month of growth in excess of 50%. In fact, it is a higher growth measure than the figures reported September and October.

Once again, all operators benefited. Resorts (PokerStars) was up 53%; Caesars (WSOP/888) grew 55%. But it was the smallest operator in the market, Borgata/partypoker, that again grew the most, up 78%.

It was not enough to move ahead of Resorts in terms of absolute revenue, but the gap has narrowed: Borgata generated $703k in November, enough to capture 29.3% of the market, only a fraction behind Resorts’ $737k (30.7%). Caesars retains the market lead at $958k (40.0%).

Online casino revenue dipped sequentially—a rare occurrence—though year-over-year it is up 88%. That is, notably, lower than previous months since April, which were all up more than double year-over-year.