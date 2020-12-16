Online poker revenue in Denmark fell back down to earth in Q3 2020. With total market revenue of DKK 28.2 million, it represents a fall of 1.4% year-over-year.

That is a marked change from Q2 figures, where revenue soared 34.6% during the first wave of coronavirus lockdowns. Prior to this, the online poker market was falling double-digits.

More concerning for online gambling operators is that this has not been picked up in other verticals. In fact, online poker was the best performer.

Casino revenue fell 2% year-over-year. This is the worst performance in history in a market where and annual dips are practically unheard of. Since 2014 only one other quarter—Q1 of this year—saw an annual decline, and that was less than a single percentage point.

Sports betting did recover somewhat in Q3, with revenue returning to more normal levels. Still, at DKK 360 million it is down 15% year-over-year. Throughout 2018 and 2019, the market generated in excess of DKK 400 million every quarter, so the market still has a way to go in a full post-coronavirus recovery.