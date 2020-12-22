Pennsylvania has entered its second year of regulated online poker, providing the first year-over-year-comparison. In November 2020, market revenue—generated by the only provider in the state, PokerStars—was $2.4 million, up 23% on November 2019.

This is right in line with what PRO projected last month.

Still, it is nothing like the total revenue nor growth observed in online casino. This hit $57 million in November 2020, up a huge 7.5x on the same month a year ago. Sequentially, it is about level with October, though notably slots dipped and table games grew to a new market high.

Online sports book revenue hit an all time high, just fractionally up on $41.5 million of October to hit $42.3 million last month. It is approximately 2.5x the revenue generated in November last year.

Online revenue accounted for 87% of the total sports book revenue, the highest share outside of summer months when coronavirus forced retail closure.