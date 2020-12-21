Daily Fantasy Sports revenue in Pennsylvania dipped sequentially last month to $3 million. Still, it represents a single percentage point of growth over November 2019.

The big two operators continued to diverge. DraftKings’ revenue hit $1.9 million, a noticeable uptick on both last month and last year. In fact, it is the best performing month for any operator in market history.

Almost two thirds of entry fees and revenue generated in Pennsylvania took place on DraftKings in November.

Meanwhile, revenue at competitor FanDuel declined to just over $1 million, a noticeable dip on prior Novembers. It is by far the widest gap between the pair to date.

Elsewhere, only Yahoo reported any revenue of note, at $15.6k—basically the same as what it generated in November last year.