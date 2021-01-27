DFS in the regulated Pennsylvania market dipped in December 2020, down 12.3% year-over-year to $3.0 million in net gaming revenue.

Entry fees did better, down only 3.5% to $28.9 million. The gross win margins of both DraftKings and FanDuel declined in December to 10.3% and 9.2%, respectively. Traditionally they enjoy margins of around 11%.

The gap between these two operators, which grew markedly in November, extended into December: FanDuel generated $1.0 million in revenue compared to DraftKings’ $1.7 million.

Outside the big two, JDAD, which operates Footballguys, generated $224k in revenue last month, enough to claim a 7.4% market share. The operator offers season-long fantasy contests, so its revenue is dormant outside of the start and end of the NFL season. Still, December’s revenue is its best to date, up around 9% year-over-year.