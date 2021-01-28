Online poker in Pennsylvania ticked upwards in December 2020. Its single operator PokerStars reported $2.73 million in revenue, up 11% on the same month a year ago.

That is a noticeable drop on the growth observed last month—the first month on record where annual comparisons were possible—which reported 23% gains. However, December is lapping a particularly strong month in 2019.

The online casino vertical exploded last month. Total revenue was $68.9 million, up 8.5x what was generated in the same month a year ago. However, more relevant in the nascent market, which is setting new highs almost every month, is sequential growth—and there it was up 20%, one of its best gains all year.

Most established operators enjoyed big gains. Hollywood regained the market lead, with revenue leaping from $15.7 million in November to $23.5 million to capture a record 34.1% of the market.

Rivers-Philadelphia also enjoyed gains from $16.6 million to $19.3 million, but had to settle for second place, its market share dipping slightly from 28.9% to 28.1%.

Third-place Valley Force added nearly $1 million to its $11.2 million in November, but its market share slipped from 18.1% to 16.2%.