Regulated online poker operators in the state of New Jersey generated a combined $2.74 million in revenue in January 2021. It is not quite hitting the highs seen in the summer months of 2020, but year-over-year growth of 49.8% shows some strong continual momentum in the market.

It is the eleventh straight month with double-digit gains, a growth period that kicked off in March 2020 just as the coronavirus was forcing live venues to close. Growth has since slowed—it was up by a factor of 3x at its peak—and January 2021 is in fact the lowest growth rate during this time. But it still remains resiliently high and in contrast to the flatlined market between 2017 and 2019.

Among the three regulated online poker licensees, Resorts (PokerStars) remains in bottom place, a position it assumed in December when the Borgata license (partypoker, Borgata and BetMGM) jumped into second spot. This order was retained in January, though the gap between all three narrowed.

Indeed, month-over-month PokerStars grew, while the competition shrank, bringing the trio into the closest proximity in recent history. In fact, it is one of the very few times all three operators had at least 30% market share.