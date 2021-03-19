Online poker revenue in New Jersey in February once again soared to new highs. The three regulated operators combined to generate $3.63 million in revenue, the highest February in the eight-year history. It represents growth of 38% year-over-year.

This double-digit growth has now occurred for 12 straight months. However, February was also the lowest growth during that period. Annual gains in January 2021 were 50%; prior months it was 60% or higher.

In March, operators will begin to lap these strong comparatives—March 2020 was the first month to see an explosion of popularity in online poker as the coronavirus forced players across the state to find at-home entertainment options—so expect these February 2020 numbers to be the last reporting this kind of growth sizeable growth.

All operators gained in February, though it was once again Borgata (partypoker, BetMGM and Borgata Poker) that were grew the most, up over 75% year-over-year. Resorts (PokerStars) was up 37%; Caesars (WSOP/888) was up a much more modest 18%.

Still, in absolute terms the Caesars online poker rooms remain a clear leader at $955,000 generated in revenue last month. Borgata held onto second place at $797,000; PokerStars has to accept its third place position for the third straight month at $729,000.

There was a similar story in online casino gambling last month—huge annual growth of 82%, but this still represents the worst growth performance in 11 months. Online casino revenue was more than double from the months from April through to October; only in the last few months has this dampened slightly.