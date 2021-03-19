Online poker revenue in Pennsylvania, still offered by only a single provider, PokerStars, enjoyed another strong month in terms of annual gains, up 37.7% year-over-year on February 2020.

As a market that only opened in November 2019, it is the fourth month where annual comparisons are possible. The market has shown strong double-digit growth in each of those four months, and February was by far the strongest.

However, it is lapping a notably weak comparative. Only $1.83 million in revenue was generated in February 2020, by far the lowest single month on record.

It will be very tough to extend this momentum into the next month: It is now lapping the very strong revenue generation of March 2020, where PokerStars reported $3.3 million as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a brief explosion in online poker popularity.

In online casino, the market observed a rare sequential dip, with all operators reporting $74.9 million, down from January’s all time high of $77.7 million. In fact, it is only the second time in market history online casino revenue has not climbed month-over-month.

Even so, revenue has more than quadrupled year-over-year, so it is doubtful operators are too concerned.