With the NFL 2020-2021 season ending in the first week of February, net gaming revenue in daily fantasy sports naturally declined sequentially, falling to just over $2 million across all regulated operators.

However, year-over-year the market still reporting strong gains, up 20% on the same month in 2020. It is a slowdown on last month’s 41% growth but still shows some robust underlying strength in the market.

Total entry fees were also up 20% across all operators, the best growth in six months.

Between the big two, DraftKings remains the top dog, generating $1.17 million, meaning they held a market share of 57%. FanDuel’s $743,000 put it on 36%.

The remaining share was taken mostly by Footballguys, clearly doing well with the first week of February and the Superbowl. It took a 5.3% share.

Yahoo, the only other active operator in PA, generated only $17,714 in revenue last month, though it took in $256,000 in entry fees, showing that it is still attracting players, though on razor-thin margins.