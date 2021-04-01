Online poker revenue in France continues its meteoric upward trajectory, with the final quarter of 2020 finishing up 54% on the same quarter in 2019.

It ends a transformative year for the market that for ten months of it saw huge impact because of coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Even though its effects were only felt near the end of the quarter, Q1 2020 was up 44% and this exploded to 125% growth—more than double—in Q2.

Q3 saw a slight dip, so the fourth quarter was in fact the second best in the year and was fairly representative of the year overall, which was up 64% in 2020 to a historic €447 million in gross gaming revenue.

Both cash games and tournaments saw growth last year, though it was the latter which gained by far the most, up 76% compared to 38% in cash games. In Q4, tournament revenue made up almost three quarters (73.5%) of total market revenue.

Revenue in sports betting also surged in Q4 as bettors returned in droves after the suspension of most sporting events in the country last summer. At €356 million in total sports betting revenue, it was by far the highest quarter on record for any gaming vertical.

Sports represents almost two-thirds (61.6%) of the regulated gaming market. Online poker retains its position as the second largest vertical, just ahead of horse race betting (which is kept distinct from betting on other sporting contests), though the gap is narrow: In Q4, poker represented 20.2% of the total market compared to horse racing at 18.2%.