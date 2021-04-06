Online poker gross gaming revenue in the regulated Spanish market hit €110.3 million in 2020. This is, by far, the largest revenue on record, up 36% on 2019.

Both cash games and tournaments gained last year, though the latter performed much stronger. Rake from cash game tables was at 18% to €33.8 million; entry fees from tournaments were up 46% to €76.5 million.

Tournaments now make up 69% of online poker revenue. Its share has grown every year since 2012, a stark demonstration of the continual shift towards SNGs and MTTs from regular cash games. Indeed, it is a complete reversal: In the market’s first year in 2012, cash games made up 69% of poker revenue. Nine years later, that has perfectly inverted.

Within that year, there was of course one standout quarter: In Q2 2020, as the first wave of coronavirus crippled Spain, revenue in online poker soared. At just shy of €38 million, revenue was almost double that of Q2 the year prior.

However, outside that quarter, growth was still strong. In particular, Q4 stands out. At €25 million, it is the second highest quarter on record and is up 25% on Q4 2019.

Revenue in the much larger casino sector also grew by almost the same extent, up 29% to €353 million.

Sports was actually flat for the year overall, with both Q2 and Q3 down double-digits due to the suspension of sporting events during the covid-19 outbreak. It rebounded in Q4, up 19%.