Online poker revenue in Pennsylvania fell 23% to $2.4 million in the month of March. It is the fifth month where year-over-year comparisons were possible; of those five, it is the first to report a decline.

However, the dip should not be all too surprising: It is now lapping the first month of a surge in interest in online poker following the first wave of coronavirus infections reported in the state. March 2020 saw revenue in online poker surge to $3.1 million, up more than 70%.

With that said, other verticals had no issues going up against the tough annual comparatives. Indeed, revenue from online casino exploded last month to $95.3 million, almost double revenue reported in March a year ago. Online slots jumped up to $66 million, but online table games—still a fairly new vertical for many operators—saw the biggest growth, from $8.8 million a year ago to a staggering $28.8 million last month.

Online sportsbook revenue also continued its strong return. March was at $37.7 million, up on the $30.2 million sequentially and up around five-fold on March 2020. Online books made up 92% of the total sportsbook market.