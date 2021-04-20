Pennsylvania daily fantasy sports revenue in March was $1.8 million, representing growth of over 150% on March last year.

However, this is due to lapping the start of the coronavirus pandemic, where fantasy sports revenue collapsed as sporting contests were canceled across the United States. Compared with March 2019, it is up on $1.6 million, though by a much more modest 10%.

Sequentially, it is a dip on February’s $2 million and the lowest in eight months. Entry fees followed much the same trajectory as revenue.

DraftKings and FanDuel remain the only major players in the market. The former remains top dog, and retains its eight-month streak of generating more than $1 million in revenue in a month.

FanDuel generated $760,000, though notably it grew sequentially on February, taking its market share from 36% to 42%. FanDuel is comparatively stronger in the quieter months of the year, often overtaking its arch rival between March and June.

While DraftKings remains the clear market leader as of now, it seems the general trend will continue in 2021.

Outside these two, only Yahoo reported any revenue of note at all, and at just $9602 it represents half a percentage point of the market.