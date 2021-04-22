Operators combined to generate a staggering $95 million in total gross gaming revenue for online casino and online poker in Michigan in March.

It is only its second full month of regulated online gambling and sports betting in the state, and represents 19% growth on February.

There were a total of eleven operators reporting revenue last month. The standout is BetMGM, which generated $30.8 million, up on $26.9 million in February. It represented a third of all igaming revenue in Michigan last month.

Second in the market FanDuel reported $18.9 million; DraftKings came in third at $16.6 million. These three represent just shy of 70% of the total igaming business in the state.

However, that share has shrunk: In February, the Big Three controlled 72.7% of the market. Smaller operators have started to build their brands and chip away at their leads.

Pala Interactive, which was late to the game—it was only approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board in mid-February—generated $1.83 million in revenue in March. While only 2% of the total igaming market, it is impressive coming from a cold start.

Other top performers in March include TwinSpires (up 84%), William Hill (62%), Wynn (74%) and Golden Nugget (56%), all claiming market share from the Big Three, which each grew around 14% month-on-month.

The Michigan regulator does not separate online poker from casino games in their figures—it is included within the internet gaming numbers. PokerStars is one of only two online poker operators in the state. Revenue there, which also includes Stars Casino, was notably flat month-on-month. Because of this, It slipped from fourth to fifth in the rankings, and its market share fell to 6.1%, down from 7.2% the month prior.

It was overtaken by Rush Street interactive, which had a particularly strong March, up 55% on February. It grew market share from 5.4% to 7.1%.