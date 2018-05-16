Market Monitor: New Jersey April 2018 Share:

Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey generated $1.76 million in revenue during April 2018.

Of the three licensees offering online poker, only Resorts (featuring PokerStars as its online poker provider) reported an increase in online poker revenue over March. Borgata continued to hold onto the second place ranking it recaptured from Caesars last month.

Nonetheless, poker continued it downward spiral with April 2018 marking the second lowest full month on record for total online poker revenue from all licensees and extending the streak of year-over-year declines to 14.

In a repeat of the distribution seen in March, online poker once again managed its lowest share of overall igaming revenue at just 7%.

Total online gaming revenue grew year-over-year, continuing its astounding streak which has reached 41 consecutive months, representing a gain in every month the market has been open.

Golden Nugget continued to outpace all other licensees based on the strength of it online casino products.

In total, online gaming in New Jersey generated $23 million in April.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »