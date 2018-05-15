Market Monitor: Portugal Q1 2018 Share:

Online poker operators in Portugal generated €3.04 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2018. Cash game poker generated €2.3 million while €750,000 euros was generated in tournament poker fees.

As revenue from other online casino game verticals converged in the opening months of the year, slots revenue reached new heights, generating €9.1 million. As a point of reference, the game generating the second highest amount of revenue in Q1 was Roulette with just €2.6 million.

Nearly 56% of all revenue from online casino games came from slot titles. Slots performance helped propel casino games ahead of sports betting in February and March; however, on a quarterly basis, casino games have yet to surpass sports betting.

Q1 2018 showed an overall increase in revenue from online casino games.

Online sports betting generated €17.4 million in the first quarter, matching the revenue figure from Q1 2017 but down from €20.5 million in Q4 2017.

